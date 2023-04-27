Looking for a job in Katy? Learn how you can during ABC13's weekly virtual job fair

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- With ABC13 Localish visiting Katy this week, we have an opportunity for you to land a job both in the city and online.

This week's ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair focuses on the Katy area. Our virtual event takes place at 10 a.m. on our website or wherever you stream ABC13.

Job seekers can also go to the Workforce Solutions location in Katy at 24025 Katy Fwy Suite D starting at 10 a.m. to meet with local employers and potentially get on-the-spot interviews.

The in-person job fair runs until 2 p.m. Many of the jobs will also be featured in the virtual event.

Our online job fair also features guests talking about how young adults can get a job this summer. We'll share advice on what young adults need to know, from how to fill out a résumé to what to focus on during an interview.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. Job seekers can apply online or contact Workforce Solutions' career advisors.

The ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions is 713-243-6663.

