ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features opportunities for teens outside of traditional college

With more students looking for different options outside of college, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features an organization that helps provide teens with career options.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With more students looking for different options outside of college, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features an organization that helps provide teens with career options.

This Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions for our weekly job fair. For nearly three years, we've partnered with the agency.

During the event, recruiters take calls and texts and help job seekers line up interviews. We have several jobs available in public works, law enforcement and education.

There are jobs in La Porte, Katy and Sugar Land. Candidates can apply online or reach out to Workforce Solutions via the ABC13 hotline at 713-243-6663, or text 713-928-7380.

The job fair also features a guest from BridgeYear. The organization helps introduce teens to career options and different education and training opportunities.

A recent ECMC Group study found only 51% of teens are considering a four-year college, which is 20% lower than just two years ago.

To see the jobs featured in the job fair, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. The job fair is at 10 a.m. on our website and wherever you stream ABC13.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.