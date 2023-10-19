ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features ways you can break into the construction industry

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thousands of new construction jobs are coming to Houston after the city was selected by the federal government to be a new hydrogen hub, and this week's job fair discusses how you can tap into the potential.

Every week, ABC13 collaborates with Workforce Solutions for our virtual Who's Hiring Job Fair.

This week's event focuses on the construction industry. This comes after President Joe Biden announced Houston was one of seven locations selected as a new hydrogen hub.

Houston will get $1.2 billion to create 35,000 construction jobs.

Angela Robbins-Taylor from the Construction Career Collaborative and David Gallindo from MCA Communications are joining the job fair to talk about different opportunities to get started in these careers. By the time those 35,000 jobs start to take shape, local residents will be ready to get the construction projects moving.

This week's job fair also features ways job seekers can apply for construction positions that are already available. If you apply during the event, Workforce Solutions career advisors will work to set up candidates with interviews within days.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can apply online or call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

