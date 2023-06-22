The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there are more than 60,000 home health and personal care aid jobs in the greater Houston area. The demand stems from the fact people are living longer.

Home health care jobs are on the rise. Land a position with ABC13's weekly virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to work in health care but don't want to be in a hospital, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features a way to tap into the medical business by working in homes.

You can watch this week's job fair live at 10 a.m. Thursday in the video player above, or wherever you stream ABC13.

Workforce Solutions career advisors take applications and work to match candidates with jobs during the weekly event.

This week, we're focusing on home health care jobs. The owner of Prestige Homecare is joining the job fair to talk about her journey into the business and ways you can tap into the growing medical field.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows there are more than 60,000 home health and personal care aid jobs in the greater Houston area. Across the state, the jobs are projected to grow by 30% over the next seven years.

The demand stems from the fact people are living longer. Census data shows more than 14% of the state's population is over 65.

Our virtual event features these jobs and several others you can apply for in other industries, including construction, leisure, hospitality and IT.

To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section. You can apply online or call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.