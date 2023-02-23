ABC13's weekly job fair features open positions and ways to get into career and technical education

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features immediate-hire jobs and information about growing career and technical education opportunities.

Career and technical education, or CTE, prepares people for various opportunities by combining classroom and on-the-job learning. For this week's job fair, someone from Brazos ISD will discuss CTE options for its students.

Why is CTE important for high school students? Government data shows eight years after graduation, students who focused on CTE while in high school had higher median annual earnings than students who did not focus on CTE.

CTE is critical because the Texas economy is experiencing a skills gap. The state CTE fact sheet shows 54% of jobs in Texas require skills training. Much of the training can come from CTE, and can help in industries including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and energy.

During the 2020-2021 school year, Texas had 1,727,471 secondary CTE participants and 133,304 postsecondary CTE participants.

During our Who's Hiring job fair, we'll explain ways you can get into CTE programs and their importance for your kids.

We also have several immediate-hire jobs available in IT, electrical and energy industries. To see the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday. You can watch online or wherever you stream ABC13.

During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take calls to line people up with jobs, answer questions about CTE and assist with other career services. The ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions is 713-243-6663.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.