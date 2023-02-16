ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features organizations helping empower the Black community

FULL JOB FAIR: Economic leaders say now is a good time to find work in Sugar Land because the unemployment rate is low and employers are having to offer additional benefits.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of Black History Month, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features guests who belong to an agency that focuses on empowering communities and changing lives.

For nearly three years, ABC13 has partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a weekly virtual job fair. During the event, recruiters answer calls and help job seekers line up interviews.

The video above is from last week's job fair.

You can also call to receive free career advice on other items including résumés, interviews and educational opportunities. You can call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

During the event, we'll have guests from the Houston Area Urban League. The organization's mission is to enable Black people and other marginalized communities to secure economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights.

We'll talk to the agency about ways it is working to help Black people find jobs, and what program and opportunities are available. We'll also feature a number of immediate-hire jobs.

To see the positions, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

The job fair starts at 10 a.m. You can watch wherever you stream ABC13 or on our website.

