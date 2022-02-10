jobs hiring

As oil prices rise, Who's Hiring event highlights how you can tap into Houston oil and gas industry

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the price of oil rises, it's having a ripple effect in the Houston-area economy, and we have a way for you to tap into the demand.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. It will feature about 100 jobs, with starting pay at $18 an hour.

During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will take calls, emails and online applications. The jobs are in the manufacturing, property management and leisure and hospitality industries.

We're also looking at the impact of oil prices. Right now, it's more than $90 a barrel, the highest in nearly a decade.

After the price dipped below zero a couple years ago, the high price is having an impact in our area, which relies heavily on the oil and gas industry. We'll discuss job opportunities because of this.

Exxon also recently announced its plans to move its headquarters to the Spring-area. We'll discuss jobs that could be coming, and how you can earn those positions.

If you need free career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (713) 243-6663.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
More TOP STORIES News