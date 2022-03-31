job fair

Here's how you can land a job virtually or in-person in Missouri City

By
EMBED <>More Videos

How you can land a job virtually or in-person in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13 Localish is in Missouri City, and we have a way for you to land a job virtually or in-person.

On Thursday, ABC13 partnered once again with Workforce Solutions to host a Who's Hiring virtual job fair. For nearly two years, we've hosted the weekly event.

Our events have been virtual, but with ABC13 showcasing Missouri City this week, for the first time, Workforce Solutions invited employers to its location to offer on-the-spot interviews.

The in-person event began at 9 a.m. at the Workforce Solutions Missouri City location, which is located at 3823 Cartwright Road. You don't need to register. You can show-up and get an interview.

"It's always great to make sure you're dressed professionally for the interview," Workforce Solutions manager Lisa Bogany explained. "Bring any resumes that you may have to share with the employer, and bring a great attitude."

The employers are from the manufacturing, IT and government industries.

If you can't make it in-person, or are looking for a job outside of Missouri City, ABC13's weekly virtual job fair has you covered.

During the virtual event, participants can apply online, or reach recruiters through the ABC13 hotline. The number is 713-243-6663.

To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersmissouri citycareer adviceemploymentjobs hiringjob fairmanufacturingtechnologyabc13 localish missouri cityjobs
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
How women can tap into high-paying petrochemical jobs
Virtual job fair features dozens of jobs and a way to get child care
Virtual job fair features ways women can land a new career
How you can land a seasonal job with spring break around the corner
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested after leading police chase with child in car, HPD says
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
Bellaire baseball team under 2 investigations regarding discrimination
Man on the run after stabbing off-duty officer at Subway, HPD says
Biden taps oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices
Woman found dead in crashed car on I-45 Pierce Elevated
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
Show More
Brian Laundrie's parents ask court to dismiss Petito family lawsuit
Man crashes into League City home after shooting outside Walmart
Beautiful weather on Thursday
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
2 women on the run after robbing, shooting teen walking home from work
More TOP STORIES News