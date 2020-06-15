jobs hiring

Splashtown looking to hire hundreds of workers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, Splashtown wants to hear from you.

The Six Flags water park is looking to fill hundreds of positions for the summer.

Park officials say the jobs are available in a variety of departments, including lifeguards, park services, security, and more.

To become a lifeguard, you must be able to swim 200 yards and tread water for two minutes, among other physical requirements.

Splashtown offers paid training, flexible schedules, free admission for friends and family, and retail discounts.

You must be at least 16 years old to apply. Due to the pandemic, you will now be invited via email to participate in virtual interviews after first applying online at sixflags.com/jobs and selecting "Hurricane Harbor Splashtown."

If you have a question, feel free to contact the Splashtown employment office at (281) 355-3300, extension 128.
