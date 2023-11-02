With the holidays approaching, ABC13's job fair spotlights how you can land a seasonal job

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the holiday shopping season upon us, many employers are looking for help, and we have a way for you to break in.

This Thursday, ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions will explore seasonal jobs ahead of the holiday season. If you apply during the event, career advisers will work to line up interviews in days.

We're not just talking about retail positions. As the Galveston Port welcomes new cruise ships, there are job opportunities as well. Another industry that continues to look for help is education.

After the holidays, many districts are looking for help in the spring semester. We'll have someone from the Region 4 Education Service Center on to talk about opportunities and how if you ever wanted to explore teaching, what you can do to get into the industry.

To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section. You can apply online or call the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

