Cal McNair approved as Houston Texans' principal owner at NFL meeting

ORLANDO, Florida -- NFL owners approved making Houston Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair the new franchise principal owner at the annual league meeting on Tuesday.

"I'm honored to lead this franchise," McNair said in a statement. "This move ensures the long-term stability of our franchise."

Janice McNair, 87, became the Texans' principal owner after her husband, Bob McNair, the Texans' former owner, died in November 2018. Bob owned the team when the Texans originated in 2002.

After Bob's death, his son Cal operated the Texans' daily football procedures. He represented the team at owners' meetings instead of Janice. The Texans have gone 31-51-1 since then.

"The Houston Texans mean so much to our family and I'm extremely proud that Cal will continue to lead the franchise moving forward," Janice McNair said in a statement. "He has done such a terrific job as our CEO and we believe this move is what's best for everyone involved with the organization."

News of the approval follows the conclusion of last month's case filed by Robert Cary McNair Jr. - Bob and Janice's other son - who attempted to have her declared incapacitated and have a guardian appointed.

Cary filed his application for the appointment of a guardian for Janice in November with the probate court in Harris County, where Houston is located. But on Feb. 26, lawyers for him and others involved in the case filed a motion in which they agreed to jointly drop the lawsuit.

