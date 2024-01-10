Houston Texans owner Janice McNair fights for her guardianship as son takes her to court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans are back in the playoffs for the first time in several years, but part of the focus for the McNair family is a battle in the courtroom, not the gridiron.

Houston Texans owner Janice McNair is fighting with family in court after one of her sons requested to declare her incapacitated and appoint her a guardian, according to Harris County probate court records.

On Nov. 27, 2023, Robert Cary McNair Jr. applied for guardianship of an adult person and estate, according to court records.

The 87-year-old and Cal McNair are opposing the application.

Cal McNair, one of Janice McNair and the late Bob McNair's sons, serves as the chairman and CEO of the Houston Texans.

On Tuesday's hearing, the McNairs' lawyers were deciding if records related to the probate case should be sealed.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, in an affidavit submitted to the court in December, Janice McNair said Cary McNair was "seeking to limit or terminate my rights and appoint himself as guardian of my estate."

Cary McNair, the CEO of McNair Interests, is accused of using his role as fiduciary in the family's companies to obtain "confidential financial and personal information."

The Houston Chronicle reported that in asking for the records to be sealed, Janice McNair called the application part of a "family dispute" and said public disclosure of more details would have a "serious impact on the Texans."

"It will create a needless and baseless media stir regarding the ownership and direction of the Texans, thereby negatively affecting our employees, business partners and the team," Janice McNair wrote.

Cal McNair's affidavit included identical statements about the family dispute and the negative effects the proceedings could have.

Judge Jerry Simoneaux issued a temporary sealing order in December.

Janice McNair became the principal owner of the Houston Texans after her husband's death in 2018.

Editor's note: A previous headline incorrectly read the Texans' CEO was taking his mother to court. Cary McNair, the CEO of McNair Interest, is the son who filed the petition.