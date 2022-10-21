Houston crime: Police looking for Eddie Lanier III's killer after deadly shooting on Dunlap Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a man was killed in southwest Houston on Oct. 9, police are now asking for the public's assistance in identifying who is responsible for the murder.

On that Sunday night at approximately 9:47 p.m., the victim, who police identified as 40-year-old Eddie Lanier III, was shot and killed on the 12800 block of Dunlap Street.

Nearby residents who heard gunshots called 911.

Police say Lanier sustained major injuries from a gunshot wound that resulted in his death.

The family of the victim is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for this murder.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.