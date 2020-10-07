These Harris Co. border areas will allow bars to reopen

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6849840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She quickly took to Twitter after the governor gave county judges the choice to reopen and said Harris County can't reopen bars until "virus is under control."

Bar owners face uncertain future, depending on location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A day before Texas bars can reopen, but only by individual county judge approval, Fort Bend County paved the way to allow its watering holes to operate again.Judge KP George gave the greenlight on Tuesday to let the bars in his county operate under Gov. Abbott's 50% capacity limit.Last week, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo indicated that she's staying firm on keeping bars closed despite the governor's guidance.The statewide bar reopenings are set for Wednesday. Under Abbott's order, county judges have the decision to follow through on the reopenings.While Hidalgo's stance means bar owners, including those in Houston, will wait longer to revive their businesses, watering holes outside of the county, where COVID-19 restrictions have arguably been relaxed, are expected to reopen. Here is where the other counties stand on the reopening order.County Judge Mark J. Keough said Wednesday that he will allow bars to reopen at 50% following Abbott's order.Keough has been outspoken about the need for the state to reopen businesses to full capacity.County Judge Mark Henry has committed to reopening bars under the governor's order.Henry made the announcement Thursday.Judge Matt Sebesta said his county will opt in to reopening at 50% capacity.He made the decision on Friday after consulting with the county's district attorney, sheriff, health department and public health authority.Sebesta added the governor's "guidelines and protocols" are "adequate for public safety."As of Tuesday afternoon, we are awaiting decisions from Chambers, Liberty, Wharton, and San Jacinto counties. Waller and Matagorda counties said they will opt in to the reopenings.Falynn Locke with The 59 Hangout in Porter said she's very happy their establishment is in Montgomery County."I am incredibly grateful. As soon as I heard that it was going to be up to the county judge, I was thrilled because our judge is fantastic," said Locke. "I don't really know in my heart of hearts how much longer we could have hung on."Grace Miller owns ReHab Bar on the Bayou in Houston. She said they reopened as a restaurant, doing everything in their power to stay in business."We want to open. We need to be open. We need to do business," said Miller. "When we were closed, we were still paying for the alarm, electricity, for sewer, and for water. We have a lot of ground to make up."