Virtual job fair connects job seekers with positions in Cypress area

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. All you have to do is look for the Facebook Live on ABC13's Facebook page on Thursday at 3 p.m.
"There are 430-plus jobs that we are trying to fill," said Michelle Castrow, Workforce Solutions spokesperson. "So this is a great sign for what is coming ahead."
There are 11 different companies participating. There are construction jobs, Lone Star College positions, and a company offering stay-at-home work that pays $12 an hour.
"If you're living in that Cypress area, or really anywhere else, (it's) a great opportunity to earn some income while you stay at home," Castrow explained.
The jobs paying more than $40 an hour can be found at Lone Star College. They require at least an associate's degree.
There are other jobs, though, that only require a high school diploma, and you can start working quickly.
"We will be looking to fill as many of these jobs as quickly as we can," Castrow said.
If you want to participate, make sure your Facebook page is updated with contact information. You can also create a workintexas.com profile.
"The best is to be able to send your resume straight out of workintexas.com. We pop that over to the employer so that they can see how well-qualified that you are for that position," Castrow explained.
If you don't live in the Cypress area, but are looking to get back to work, you can contact Workforce Solutions at 888-469-JOBS and enter your zip code. If you're interested in looking at the jobs in the Cypress virtual job fair, check the Workforce Solutions website.
