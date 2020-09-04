Cypress restaurant stays community strong during pandemic

During a year filled with uncertainty, Texas Roadhouse at 13345 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W in Cypress is celebrating twenty years in business. The restaurant is open, but operating at 50% capacity during this pandemic."We have 120 people that work here. 120 families that work here in my mind," said Jerry Forrester, the restaurant's managing partner. "You know, finding a way to support all of them and keep making money and taking care of their families."Forrester said he hasn't laid off any employees. In fact, he and others at the restaurant have even been able to keep participating in projects with local nonprofits."I think that's something that you just don't get anywhere," Forrester added. "Here in Cypress, It's a big city, but a small town feel."