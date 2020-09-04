abc13 plus cypress

Cypress restaurant stays community strong during pandemic

By
During a year filled with uncertainty, Texas Roadhouse at 13345 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W in Cypress is celebrating twenty years in business. The restaurant is open, but operating at 50% capacity during this pandemic.

"We have 120 people that work here. 120 families that work here in my mind," said Jerry Forrester, the restaurant's managing partner. "You know, finding a way to support all of them and keep making money and taking care of their families."

Forrester said he hasn't laid off any employees. In fact, he and others at the restaurant have even been able to keep participating in projects with local nonprofits.

"I think that's something that you just don't get anywhere," Forrester added. "Here in Cypress, It's a big city, but a small town feel."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscypressabc13 plus cypresscoronavirus helpabc13 plusrestaurantcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
Cy Creek HS Student raises $10,000 for the Houston Food Bank
Family helps mom in rehab and baby have second chance at life
Jobs open in Cypress pay more than $45 per hour
How these Cypress students are changing the world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston family's viral eviction story breaks hearts
Woman tried to leave her ex just before she was killed, sister says
Here's what to expect in Galveston this holiday weekend
Scattered thunderstorms popping up this afternoon
There's no longer a deadline for $20M rental help, Turner says
Suspects on the run after killing Cleveland police officer
Deborah Wrigley signs off after 42 years at ABC13
Show More
Man turns himself in after wife found dead in Montgomery Co.
Deshaun Watson offers Houston family help after getting evicted
Texas man was not indicted for filling out 1,700 mail-in ballots
There's a new In-N-Out Burger now open in Houston area!
A look back at Deborah Wrigley's close call with a bank robber
More TOP STORIES News