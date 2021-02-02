SWAT situation in northwest Harris County ends with arrest

Our SWAT unit is at a home in the 24000 Four Sixes Lane in NW Harris County, where a male felony suspect is believed to be barricaded inside. No injuries have been reported at this time. Residents are asked to avoid the area for now. #hounews pic.twitter.com/EIgJfBOJez — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 2, 2021

Members of a SWAT unit were able to take into custody a man who barricaded himself inside a northwest Harris County home Tuesday afternoon.An Eyewitness News crew captured the moment a shirtless man was led away in handcuffs at around 2:45 p.m.According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, SWAT was called out to a home in the 24000 block of Four Sixes Lane after a felony suspect began barricading himself.No injuries were reported in the incident.It's not immediately known what offense the suspect is alleged of committing.The sheriff's office earlier warned residents to avoid the area. Multiple law enforcement vehicles lined the street near the scene.The scene is located just off U.S. 290, west of the Grand Parkway.