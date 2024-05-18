Houston SPCA expects surge of wild animals in need to continue over next days amid storm recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of wild animals were taken into the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center as the city undergoes storm recovery efforts.

On Friday, the Wildlife Center said most of the animals being cared for are baby birds and officials expect the influx to continue over the next few days as Houstonians work to rebuild their homes.

AccuWeather, an Eyewitness News partner, said about $5 billion to $7 billion worth of damage was caused when a powerful storm line pushed across the Houston metropolitan area. As of Friday, at least seven people were killed throughout the city and Harris County.

Some of nature's smallest storm victims are in need of essential care. Here are important things to know when tending to a distressed animal, according to the Houston SPCA:

What to do with a wild animal?

Carefully place the animal in a box with soft rags and a warm, not hot, waterbottle, a rice sock, or a heating pad set low until it's safe to get them to the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center of Texas.

Never try to feed or give water to any distresssed wildlife because they might have water in their lungs or other serious injuries.

Place them in a warm and quiet environment, away from regular household noise and pets until you can get them to the center.

How can I help wild animals after a storm?

Remove dirt and debris from birdbaths and fill it with clean water.

Put out extra birdseed or suet in your yard.

Check under trees in your neighborhood for injured or orphaned wildlife hidden under fallen branches and get them to the SPCA as soon as possible.

For complete guidelines on how to help wild animals in bad conditions, visit the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center's website.

You can also donate and help native wildlife here.