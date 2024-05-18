Houston SPCA expects surge of wild animals in need to continue over next days amid storm recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of wild animals were taken into the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center as the city undergoes storm recovery efforts.
On Friday, the Wildlife Center said most of the animals being cared for are baby birds and officials expect the influx to continue over the next few days as Houstonians work to rebuild their homes.
AccuWeather, an Eyewitness News partner, said about $5 billion to $7 billion worth of damage was caused when a powerful storm line pushed across the Houston metropolitan area. As of Friday, at least seven people were killed throughout the city and Harris County.
Some of nature's smallest storm victims are in need of essential care. Here are important things to know when tending to a distressed animal, according to the Houston SPCA:
For complete guidelines on how to help wild animals in bad conditions, visit the Houston SPCA's Wildlife Center's website.
You can also donate and help native wildlife here.