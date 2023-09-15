Body reportedly spotted in Buffalo Bayou, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is responding to calls of a body floating in the water at Buffalo Bayou.

HPD confirmed it received reports at 2:05 p.m. Friday around the point of the bayou just off the 1800 block of North Memorial Way, which includes Sabine Street and the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern, among other landmarks.

Police couldn't immediately identify the body's gender, but they added the remains have signs of decomposition.

It's also too early to tell how the person died.

An HPD dive team was expected to respond to the scene as well.