Shaver Street in Pasadena shut down as firefighters battle apartment fire

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A mile-long closure on a major Pasadena thoroughfare got underway Friday afternoon as the city's fire department responded to a large apartment fire.

The Pasadena Police Department tweeted information about its assistance to firefighters in the 3500 block of Shaver Street, which is along the western edge of the city's limits.

Police didn't immediately say what caused the fire or if anybody was injured.

They urged people to avoid the area with traffic on Shaver shut down from Vista Road to Fairmont Parkway in both directions.

An Eyewitness News viewer offered images as she passed by the firefight in progress. Kristy Hall witnessed multiple fire engines and heavy smoke from the ground.

