scholarship

Texas burger chain Whataburger funds college scholarship program for student aid

EMBED <>More Videos

Whataburger gets in the game as official burger of the Dallas Cowboys

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Now, in addition to feeding their faces with some of Texas' best burgers and fries, some worthy college students will be able to feed their dreams, thanks to beloved San Antonio-based chain Whataburger.

The fast-growing and long-lasting burger chain, which features a beefy dedication to the communities where it does business, has just rolled out a scholarship program that will initially aid minority students.

The Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship initiative - part of the chain's signature community program, Feeding Student Success, which aims to remove obstacles to success for students - includes a $500,000 commitment to help fund students' college, university, and nonprofit vocational school endeavors.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Whataburger thanks employees with more than $90M in bonuses
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan antonioscholarshipeducationwhataburgerdonationsculturemap
SCHOLARSHIP
ABC13 job fair offers parents way to get childcare covered for 1 year
Help students step into the future at UNCF's Walk for Education
HS senior grazed by bullet receives scholarship at his graduation
70 Texas students earn Houston Rodeo scholarships
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News