Texas burger chain Whataburger funds college scholarship program for student aid

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Now, in addition to feeding their faces with some of Texas' best burgers and fries, some worthy college students will be able to feed their dreams, thanks to beloved San Antonio-based chain Whataburger.
The fast-growing and long-lasting burger chain, which features a beefy dedication to the communities where it does business, has just rolled out a scholarship program that will initially aid minority students.
The Whataburger Feeding Student Success Scholarship initiative - part of the chain's signature community program, Feeding Student Success, which aims to remove obstacles to success for students - includes a $500,000 commitment to help fund students' college, university, and nonprofit vocational school endeavors.
