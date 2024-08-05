Maintenance worker hospitalized after falling 20 feet from hospital roof, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A maintenance worker was taken to the hospital after falling from a hospital roof on Sunday, according to The Woodlands Fire Department.

Crews with the The Woodlands Fire Department and Montgomery County Hospital District responded to the incident at around 3:30 p.m.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found that the worker had fallen about 20 feet from one roof to a lower roof with limited access.

The patient was raised to the original roof and then lowered to the ground by firefighters using a ladder truck, several ground ladders, and multiple rigging systems.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear at this time on any reported injuries of the worker.