Man approached by 2 suspects outside SW Houston Jack in the Box before being shot to death, HPD says

Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in a Jack in the Box parking lot on South Post Oak on Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two suspects are on the run after a man was shot and killed outside a Jack in the Box in southwest Houston on Thursday.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly shooting took place in the business' parking lot on South Post Oak shortly after 3 a.m.

HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook said two armed suspects approached the man outside the restaurant before shots were fired. The victim collapsed and reportedly died at the scene.

Holbrook said surveillance footage captured the incident, and an investigation is ongoing into who the suspects might be and their possible motive.

"It is captured on video. We do see them approach the victim, you see them both discharge a firearm, and the victim collapses," Holbrook said.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 50s, has not been identified.

The suspects were described as two Black males, one in his 40s or 50s and the other possibly in his teens or 20s.

Everyone appeared to be on foot.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.