Man hospitalized after being rescued from worksite trench, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was trapped in a work site in the north Braeswood area, according to officials.

Shortly after 3 p.m., crews with the Houston Fire Department responded to a rescue call at 4455 North Braeswood, where they were told a man was trapped, possibly 20 feet down, between a concrete culvert and a steel trench box.

By the time HFD arrived, the man had been removed from being pinned and excavated from the trench.

HFD said the man was conscious and breathing and was pulled out of the hole by the crew's tower ladder.

The man was then taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.