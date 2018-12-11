What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Daniel Abraham Trevino is one of two suspects who allegedly exchanged shots with law enforcement officer who were serving a warrant in northeast Harris County.
According to authorities, the warrant being served was for violation of a protective order stemming from an assault against a woman whom he had a dating relationship. The order was filed on Dec. 2, according to a charging document.
Texas Department of Public Safety records show the 25-year-old has a lengthy criminal record, dating all the way back to 2011.
Trevino's charges include:
- Sept. 6, 2011: Assault of a family member
- Sept. 7, 2011: Criminal mischief
- Oct. 13, 2012: Criminal mischief
- Oct. 13, 2012: Assault - bodily injury (two counts)
- April 11, 2014: Theft from a person
- April 11, 2014: Assault - bodily injury of public servant (later dismissed)
- March 28, 2015: Possession of marijuana
- May 31, 2015: Felony possession of a weapon
- Sept. 20, 2018: Aggravated assault of a family member
