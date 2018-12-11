1 deputy, 2 officers shot while serving warrant in NE Harris County

One deputy and two officers were injured in a shooting while serving a warrant in the 5100 block of Hartwick Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Harris County Sheriff's deputy and two officers from the Texas Attorney General's Office were injured in a shooting while serving a felony warrant in northeast Harris County.

Deputies set up a perimeter Tuesday afternoon at 5013 Hartwick Rd. near E. Mount Houston Road.

Two deputies injured in shooting while serving a warrant in the 5100 block of Hartwick Road.


The Harris County Sheriff's Office says one suspect, Daniel Trevino, is believed to be barricaded inside a home. A second suspect has been taken into custody.



Deputies urge anyone with information on Trevino's whereabouts to call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous.

WATCH: Deputies investigate officer-involved shooting in NE Harris Co.
Deputies injured in shooting in northeast Houston



The three law enforcement officers who were shot were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that all three are awake and alert, and are expected to survive their injuries.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General released a statement:

"This afternoon, two of our officers from the Office of Attorney General's Fugitive Apprehension Unit were wounded while serving an arrest warrant alongside a deputy from the Harris County Sheriff's Department. The three wounded officers have been transported to a local hospital and are currently receiving treatment. Out of respect for the officers and their families and for those who are still engaged in a very serious situation in Northeast Harris County, we will release no further information at this time. Please pray for these officers, their families, and the courageous members of law enforcement who are involved."
