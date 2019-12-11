What we know about Tavores Henderson, wanted in death of Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

Tavores D. Henderson (21 yrs, 10-28-98) is wanted in connection with the death of Nassau Bay PD Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. @HCSOTexas Investigators have filed a charge of Felony Murder on Henderson. He remains on the run & not yet in custody. If you know his whereabouts call us at pic.twitter.com/vqytqDiozm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 11, 2019

Update on SWAT standoff:

Suspect NOT in the home.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/lBg9mUSZ9H — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 11, 2019

Deputies pleading with the suspect to come out of the home. #abc13eyewitness https://t.co/yIK8RjD5Sw pic.twitter.com/JIF6ZfCHPD — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 11, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for the man they say ran over a Nassau Bay police sergeant, killing her.The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted 21-year-old Tavores Dewayne Henderson is wanted in connection with Sgt. Kaila Sullivan's death.Henderson now faces a felony murder charge, however that could be upgraded to capital murder, depending on his intent, detectives said.Early Wednesday morning, authorities believed he may have been inside his mother's house in the area of Scott Street and Bellfort Street in southeast Houston.Officials, including members of the SWAT team, surrounded the home.At one point, deputies could be heard giving instructions to the man when they thought he was inside the house."Come outside with your hands up. Once outside, deputies will give you instructions on what to do," officials said. "If you do not come out, the dog will be released, and he will bite you."Authorities said his mother wasn't aware they were searching for him as she had been at work. They also said they have reason to believe Henderson is armed.Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, 43, was attempting to arrest Henderson, who was wanted on warrants, when she was hit and killed by his vehicle.According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, Sullivan was one of the officers conducting the traffic stop at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.Henderson was wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.While trying to arrest him, police said he fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.According to Nassau Bay police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department."This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.We're told Henderson was due in court soon, possibly even Wednesday, on domestic violence charges linked to the warrant.Anyone with information about Henderson's location is asked to call 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a confrontation with a suspect.