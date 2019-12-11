Police sergeant dies after being hit by suspect in traffic stop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5740657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While he was known as a towering law enforcement officer, Chris Brewster was also a beloved athlete.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Nassau Bay police sergeant attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants was hit and killed by the suspect's vehicle.According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, 43-year-old Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.The driver of the vehicle is wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.Sullivan was taken to HCA Clear Lake Hospital by ambulance, where she died.According to Nassau Bay police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department."This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.A search involving multiple law enforcement agencies was underway for the suspect, who appeared to have abandoned the vehicle near the scene. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a similar confrontation with a suspect.