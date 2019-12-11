Sgt. Kaila Sullivan: What we know about the fallen Nassau Bay officer

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Nassau Bay police sergeant is being remembered as a hero after she was hit and killed while attempting to arrest a man wanted on warrants.

According to the police department in the Clear Lake area, 43-year-old Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was one of the officers conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle is wanted on a Harris County warrant for assault on a family member, police said.

While trying to arrest the driver, police said the suspect fought with officers and was able to break free, re-enter the vehicle, and hit Sullivan as he drove away.

Sullivan was taken by ambulance to HCA Clear Lake Hospital, where she died.

According to Nassau Bay Police Chief Tim Cromie, Sullivan would have marked her 16th anniversary working in the Nassau Bay Police Department on Dec. 27.



Her death is a devastating loss to the small department, which only has about 14 officers.

Fellow law enforcement officers say she served and protected the community until the end.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Sullivan was a Friendswood resident.



Sullivan was the national president of the Sisters Eternal Woman's Motorcycle Club of Texas. The organization said in a post on Facebook, "She was wise beyond her years and we all wish we had more time with her. She is already sorely missed. We will honor her memory every day and know we all have another angel in Heaven watching over us."



Dozens of law enforcement officers provided an escort for Sullivan early Wednesday morning. The procession started at the hospital where she passed away and ended at the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office.



"This a nightmare scenario for our city. (It's the) first time an officer has ever been seriously injured, much less killed, in the line of duty," said Nassau Bay Mayor Mark Denman.

Harris County sheriffs are still looking for the suspect, who they believe could be hiding in his mother's home in southeast Houston. They are waiting for a warrant to search the residence.

The incident came three days after the Houston Police Department lost a sergeant of its own during a similar confrontation with a suspect.

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.

