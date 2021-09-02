job fair

Interested in a union job? Here's how you can land one thanks to ABC13's virtual job fair

ABC13 and Workforce Solutions' job fair happens every Thursday to help get you hired
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Interested in a union job? How you can land one

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Labor Day approaching, ABC13 has a way for you to get a union job.

For nearly a year and a half, ABC13 has partnered with the agency for a weekly virtual job fair. Each week, we've helped hundreds of people find jobs.

You can watch the full virtual job fair in the video player above.

We've also helped people learn new skills, and that's what we're going to highlight with union positions ahead of Labor Day.

There are "earn while you learn" jobs in careers such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical. Our virtual job fair also featured hundreds of jobs across the Houston area.

To participate each week, look for the livestream on our website and streaming apps.

Participants can apply for jobs and training during the event through social media, Workforce Solutions' website and by phone.

If you're looking for free career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480. The line is open weekdays.

To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment and hiring in Texas and job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringabc13job fairjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News