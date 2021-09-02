Interested in a union job? Here's how you can land one thanks to ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Labor Day approaching, ABC13 has a way for you to get a union job.
For nearly a year and a half, ABC13 has partnered with the agency for a weekly virtual job fair. Each week, we've helped hundreds of people find jobs.
We've also helped people learn new skills, and that's what we're going to highlight with union positions ahead of Labor Day.
There are "earn while you learn" jobs in careers such as HVAC, plumbing and electrical. Our virtual job fair also featured hundreds of jobs across the Houston area.
To participate each week, look for the livestream on our website and streaming apps.
Participants can apply for jobs and training during the event through social media, Workforce Solutions' website and by phone.
If you're looking for free career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480. The line is open weekdays.
To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
For updates on employment and hiring in Texas and job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
