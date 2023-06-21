The act of "sliding," where thieves slide into a person's unlocked car as they're pumping gas and steal their belongings, isn't new, but it's just another reminder to stay aware no matter what.

Woman's purse stolen from vehicle as she pumped gas at H-E-B Fuel Station in Friendswood, police say

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Friendswood police are sharing an important reminder to protect yourself against so-called "sliders" after an incident at an H-E-B Fuel Station.

According to police, it happened at the location at 501 W. Parkwood Ave. at 6:37 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was pumping gas when a thief entered her unlocked vehicle on the passenger side and stole her purse, authorities said.

Surveillance cameras at H-E-B captured the suspect's vehicle, a silver Jeep SUV.

The phone in the woman's purse was found smashed behind a Subway restaurant.

This type of incident, called "sliding," isn't new. The thieves are known as sliders because they slide into your car while you're on the other side pumping gas. It can happen in 15 seconds.

ABC13's Samica Knight spoke to a Houston Police Department lieutenant two years ago who said the biggest piece of advice is to always be aware of your surroundings.

Also, look around and remember to lock your doors and keep your windows closed while you're at the pump.

