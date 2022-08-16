What is 'quiet quitting'? As burned-out workers scale back, job fairs happening around Houston

As the "quiet quitting" trend grows in the workforce, places in the Houston area are hosting job fairs for those who may need a new gig altogether.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Burned-out employees are trying to get more balance back in their lives, so they're "quiet quitting."

It's a phrase that's become more popular, particularly on TikTok, as people share their experiences.

"Quiet quitting" doesn't involve quitting at all. Instead, workers are scaling back taking on more duties in their current roles.

For some, it may even mean doing the bare minimum.

That might work for you depending on your career goals, for example, if you're looking for more of a work-life balance over income or job security and not looking for big raises or promotions, said Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent.

But "quiet quitting" carries some risk.

If it comes time for your job to do layoffs, you might be the next one out of the door, Jarvis says.

Instead, experts recommend talking to your manager about your burnout, but coming prepared with solutions or even considering looking for community in the workplace even if that means finding it elsewhere within your company and not on your same team.

Or maybe it's time to look for a new gig altogether.

Job fairs and career and resume events are happening in Houston on Tuesday and this weekend.

First, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office needs deputies, 911 dispatchers and detention officers. As reported by ABC13's Nick Natario, the sheriff's office is trying to fill more than 100 positions.

The job fair will be held at 28000 Southwest Freeway in Suite D in Rosenburg on Tuesday. It will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pay starts at about $18 an hour. No registration is required.

Youth job seekers looking for professional development help and employment assistance can check out an event at Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

It's one of the events hosted by Councilmember Tiffany Thomas of District F, which includes Alief, Westchase, Tanglewilde, Briar Meadow, Westmont and Piney Point.

Thomas' office will host the 2nd annual District F career fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Alief ISD Center for Advanced Careers at 12160 Richmond Ave.

More than 75 employers and resource groups are slated to attend.

All events are free and open to the public.

ABC News contributed to this report.