Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform

It began around 9:30 p.m., according to downdetector.com, a website and application monitoring service.
By 1 a.m. Saturday, it appeared that the issue had been resolved.
"We're looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts," the company said in a statement. "We believe this was due to a configuration change and we're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."
The mass logout was quickly followed up with memes from users, as well as a few conspiracy theories.
In a stroke of irony (or genius, depending on your perspective), Facebook posted a follow-up note about the outage on Twitter.
So Facebook, heard it was a "configuration change".— Facebook App (@facebookapp) January 23, 2021
👏👏👏 to the engineers who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain the cause to us to no avail. https://t.co/AUARhCZ7W2