facebook

Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform

The internet was abuzz about the mysterious interruption to the site as users reported their timelines froze and they were forced to sign back in.

It began around 9:30 p.m., according to downdetector.com, a website and application monitoring service.

By 1 a.m. Saturday, it appeared that the issue had been resolved.

"We're looking into reports that some people are currently having to login again to access their Facebook accounts," the company said in a statement. "We believe this was due to a configuration change and we're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

The mass logout was quickly followed up with memes from users, as well as a few conspiracy theories.

In a stroke of irony (or genius, depending on your perspective), Facebook posted a follow-up note about the outage on Twitter.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldtwitterinstagram
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Beware of scam targeting people selling items online
Facebook's oversight board to rule on Trump ban
City Council to review policies after controversial post
Houston's Original MLK Day Parade goes virtual this year
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner gives a vaccine supply update as demand remains high
Man killed in shooting during fight with teens
Dog that attacked 3-year-old could be euthanized
Dreary weekend, but change is coming
New COVID-19 vaccine shipment heads to Texas
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B jackpot; 3rd largest ever in US
Man accused of shooting uncle to death
Show More
Astros star thinks this young baseball player is on fire
Alleged Capitol rioter accused of threatening to 'assassinate' AOC
New Mexico man drives 8 hours to participate in science
Deadly hit-and-run crash shuts down Southwest Freeway
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87
More TOP STORIES News