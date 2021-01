Massive Facebook logout kicks users off social media platform

So Facebook, heard it was a "configuration change".



👏👏👏 to the engineers who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain the cause to us to no avail. https://t.co/AUARhCZ7W2 — Facebook App (@facebookapp) January 23, 2021

The internet was abuzz about the mysterious interruption to the site as users reported their timelines froze and they were forced to sign back in.It began around 9:30 p.m., according to downdetector.com , a website and application monitoring service.By 1 a.m. Saturday, it appeared that the issue had been resolved.The mass logout was quickly followed up with memes from users, as well as a few conspiracy theories.In a stroke of irony (or genius, depending on your perspective), Facebook posted a follow-up note about the outage on Twitter.