Why was a handcuffed man paraded through Pershing Middle School? HISD adding no answers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several Pershing Middle School parents have reached out to ABC13 after they couldn't get answers from school administrators over a concerning security incident last Thursday, Jan. 11.

In a video shared with Eyewitness News, a man in a blue shirt is clearly seen handcuffed and being walked down a hallway at Pershing. Multiple parents and students told ABC13 that this occurred right as school dismissed for the day.

Soon after the incident occurred, Mariana Garcia heard about it from her sixth-grade daughter. She's been waiting for an explanation ever since.

"They should have immediately, that same day, sent out a call," Garcia said, with her voice trembling with emotion. "That's unacceptable that we're having to wait a whole week to hear anything about this incident. And worse, we're hearing it from rumors being spread among the kids."

Accounts have varied, from identifying the man as an intruder who got into the school to a parent who was trying to pick up a student but went through the back door. ABC13 asked the Houston Independent School District multiple times for clarification on exactly what happened.

What can be clearly heard on HISD police scanner audio is the officer on the scene describing the man in question.

"Show me, heading to the courtyard possible trespasser on campus," the officer says.

"White male, blue shirt, possibly intoxicated," a dispatcher is heard responding in the scanner audio.

With no official information from Pershing or the HISD administration in the days that followed, many parents relied on Facebook pages and stories from their children to piece together what really happened. Trying to separate facts from rumors and ensuring their kids felt safe have been difficult.

"I have friends in eighth period who saw that, and I feel bad for them," sixth-grader Stella Wells told ABC13 while standing beside her mother, Lynn. "I want the safety for my peers and me to be important."

Lynn Wells said her family has a long history with Pershing, and they love the school very much, but she wants to see improvements.

"The last thing we want to do is get anyone in trouble. All we really want is the school to pay attention to the fact that we have a security (issue) on the north side (of campus)," she said. "All we care about now is what they are going to do going forward. How do we make our school safer?"

ABC13 reached out multiple times to HISD for an accurate, on-the-record accounting of the incident. Eyewitness News will bring that to you as soon as there's a response.

SEE ALSO: Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles says he regrets closing schools during freeze

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.