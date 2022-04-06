Weather U

ABC13 Weather U: How to stay safe in case wildfire threatens your neighborhood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Weather U: Fire weather safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You probably don't associate Texas with wildfires, but well over a thousand wildfires occur every year in the Lone Star State. Around 80% of those occur within two miles of a community, and roughly 14,500 Texas communities are at risk of wildfires, including many in Southeast Texas.

Experts with the Texas A&M Forest Service say this year is on track to be an active wildfire year in Texas due to an abundance of vegetation growth from last year, building drought conditions since the fall, and a La Nina ocean pattern in the Pacific that promotes fire weather conditions across the state.

It's important that you know how to keep you and your family safe in case a wildfire threatens your neighborhood. ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog explains more about fire weather conditions, how we help you monitor them, and what to do if a wildfire threatens your community.

Follow Travis Herzog on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwindfirelightningfire safetyweather u
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER U
What makes 3 types of cold fronts different
October is the unofficial end of the Texas hurricane season
Weather U: Damaging winds can be big trouble in Texas
What's the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion?
TOP STORIES
Video shows car of suspect who allegedly tried to abduct 3 girls
Man shot and killed in apartment while family was in next room
Suspected drunk driver dies after crash with sheriff's deputy
Twin brothers accused of carjacking Cypress mom
Beloved Tex-Mex restaurant to open at Minute Maid Park
Santa Fe HS students, staff evacuated due to gas odor, district says
MLB approved electronic device in effort to eliminate sign stealing
Show More
Wind Advisory in effect as cool front races through Texas
Wanted suspect abused child over 2-year period, victim's mom says
Ex-Trump officials urge Gov. Abbott to declare border 'invasion'
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
Man attempted to abduct 3 girls in Pasadena and Deer Park, police say
More TOP STORIES News