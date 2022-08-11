Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A truck stolen out of the Houston area was found abandoned and crashed out after a high-speed police chase in Wharton County.

On Thursday, after 8 a.m., deputies with the Wharton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Interdiction United tried stopping a white, Ford F-250 after making an unsafe lane change on U.S. 59 North in Hillje.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and sparked a lengthy pursuit with speeds of more than 100 mph.

During the chase, the driver got out the highway in Pierce and into Pierce Ranch. Authorities said the driver went on for several miles and through heavy bushes.

Deputies lost sight of the truck but were able to follow its tracks along the Colorado River. The truck was eventually found just north of CR 444. No one was inside the truck.

An investigation confirmed the truck was stolen out of Houston.

A description of the suspects was not immediately available.