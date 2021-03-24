Wharton County deputy escapes 18-wheeler crash while working separate accident

Cpl. Jeff Fiala is seen on video walking toward a vehicle that had crashed in a previous incident as the truck rolls into view and crashes into a guardrail before coming to rest against the car.
"Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights," the Wharton County Sheriff's Office posted Tuesday on Facebook. "Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle. Highway 59 northbound, just north of Highway 71."
There were no reported injuries in the crash, which was the latest in a series of incidents involving law enforcement over the past few months in the greater Houston area.
A Houston police officer was injured earlier this month in a crash involving a driver who ran a stop sign. In February, five Montgomery County deputy constables were injured when a driver slammed into a deputy's cruiser on the Eastex Freeway, causing a chain-reaction crash.
