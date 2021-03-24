caught on camera

Wharton County deputy escapes 18-wheeler crash while working separate accident

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a close call for a Wharton County sheriff's deputy earlier this week when an 18-wheeler slammed into a wrecked vehicle just inches away from where he was standing.

Cpl. Jeff Fiala is seen on video walking toward a vehicle that had crashed in a previous incident as the truck rolls into view and crashes into a guardrail before coming to rest against the car.

"Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights," the Wharton County Sheriff's Office posted Tuesday on Facebook. "Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle. Highway 59 northbound, just north of Highway 71."



There were no reported injuries in the crash, which was the latest in a series of incidents involving law enforcement over the past few months in the greater Houston area.

A Houston police officer was injured earlier this month in a crash involving a driver who ran a stop sign. In February, five Montgomery County deputy constables were injured when a driver slammed into a deputy's cruiser on the Eastex Freeway, causing a chain-reaction crash.

SEE ALSO: Harris County Pct. 7 deputy constable injured in crash after SW Houston chase
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wharton countycar crashdashboard camerassemi crashpolice cameradashcam videocaught on videotruck crashpolicecaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
Owner seen hitting dog over 20 times in Katy area
Galveston fishing group treated to rare killer whale sighting
Video shows fiery crash between Amtrak train and truck
Rescuers save 2 from pickup dangling nose-down over deep gorge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom and common-law husband arrested after 8-year-old boy dies
16 lawsuits against Watson illustrate graphic allegations
Troy Finner approved to become next Houston police chief
TX house gives initial approval for permanent alcohol to-go
Showers and storms return for your Thursday morning commute
Mother convicted in brutal death of 4-year-old up for parole again
Woman dragged on ground during purse-snatching in NE Houston
Show More
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
FBI seeking victims after former trooper charged with sex crimes
Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions: Officials
Attorneys for HPD sergeant's accused killer want city records
More TOP STORIES News