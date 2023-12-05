18-year-old arrested for allegedly attacking 2 women in separate West U incidents in broad daylight

West University Place police arrested 18-year-old Nathan Britton, who's accused of attacking two elderly women minutes apart and trying to rob them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old was arrested after police say he attacked and tried to rob two elderly women in separate incidents minutes apart in West University Place.

According to West University Place police, on Sunday at about 8:30 a.m., they responded to a home in the 2700 block of Barbara Lane after an elderly woman said she saw a man walking in her driveway and asked what he was doing.

The suspect, identified as Nathan Britton, then forced his way into the home through the door and overpowered the woman, according to police. The woman had a minor altercation inside the home before the suspect ran off, police said.

Surveillance footage from a neighbor shows the man running and then walking away toward Wakeforest Avenue. Police say that is when he approached a second victim out walking.

ABC13 spoke to that second victim, who wished to stay anonymous but described what had happened. She said she was out walking and was shaken up at the thought of not being safe walking in her neighborhood, in an area that's relatively safe and at a time when it was broad daylight.

She noticed he was following her for several blocks when he approached her from behind, grabbed her, and forcibly struck her against a parked car. The woman said he patted her jacket pockets before he let her go.

She was screaming, and a neighbor called 911, and she believed he was scared off.

Officers quickly found the suspect in the 6400 block of Wakeforest Avenue.

Britton was found with a loaded gun inside a backpack, according to records. He is charged with burglary of habitation, aggravated robbery, and unlawful carry of weapon.

His bond was set at a combined $100,000. Records said if he does post the bond, he will be on 24-hour house arrest, aside from going to work or attending school.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.