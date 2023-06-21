A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the face while trying to keep two suspects from robbing a business, police said.

Man shot in the face during robbery at business in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is expected to be OK after he was shot in the face during a robbery, but police said they are still searching for the suspects.

The shooting happened on June 7 at about 9:30 p.m. at a business in the 3400 block of West Orem.

Police said the victim was trying to close the door on one of the suspects when both forced their way in. It was then that the victim was shot in the face with a handgun, according to HPD.

The suspects ran inside the business, grabbed cash, and fled in a red four-door sedan.

According to police, the victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

One suspect was described as a Black man between 20 to 26 years old. He's about 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 4 inches and weighs 170 to 180 pounds. He's described as having a dark complexion and was wearing a gray hoodie and red shorts.

The second suspect was described as a Black man between 29 to 37 years old. He's 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 210 to 220 pounds. He's said to have a dark complexion and wore an orange shirt and camo shorts.

The area where the shooting happened, which is home to about 35,000 people, includes Almeda Plaza, South Glen, Dumbarton Oaks, and Briarwick, according to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker. Data shows there have been 94 robberies in the last 12 months.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).