Robbery suspects on the run after shooting man over his satchel in Montrose area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a robbery victim pleaded with two gunmen before they shot him early Tuesday in the Montrose area.

The Houston Police Department said at about 1 a.m., a man was approached by two armed robbers on Westheimer and Ridgewood.

HPD said the suspects then took the man's satchel, but the victim followed them and told them his bag didn't have anything in it.

Lt. JP Horelica with HPD said that's when one of the suspects shot the victim in the leg, and they both took off in a light-colored vehicle.

The victim appears to be in his 50s and is expected to be OK, police said.

No other suspect description was provided.