WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Robbery suspects on the run after shooting man over his satchel in Montrose area, HPD says

KTRK logo
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Eyewitness News at 6am - May 21, 2024
Eyewitness News at 6am - May 21, 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a robbery victim pleaded with two gunmen before they shot him early Tuesday in the Montrose area.

The Houston Police Department said at about 1 a.m., a man was approached by two armed robbers on Westheimer and Ridgewood.

HPD said the suspects then took the man's satchel, but the victim followed them and told them his bag didn't have anything in it.

Lt. JP Horelica with HPD said that's when one of the suspects shot the victim in the leg, and they both took off in a light-colored vehicle.

The victim appears to be in his 50s and is expected to be OK, police said.

No other suspect description was provided.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW