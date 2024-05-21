SWAT enters SW Houston home searching for suspect during hourslong standoff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SWAT officers with gas masks entered a southwest Houston home hours after they first tried to serve a warrant on Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers had been at the scene off Ridgecreek Drive since 10:30 a.m., trying to serve the warrant.

It's believed the suspect was the only one inside the home.

HPD Lt. Larry Crowson told ABC13 that the suspect was wanted for possession of controlled substances. Crowson added that officers made contact with the suspect outside of the home, but he ran inside and refused to come out.

According to the lieutenant, SWAT officers searched inside for more than an hour despite deploying tear gas.

Police also said the home had a lot of belongings inside and could be a hoarding situation.

The SWAT scene eventually cleared and law enforcement left. It's unclear if they were able to detain the suspect.

