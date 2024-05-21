3 people, 2 dogs rescued after small plane crash at Hooks Airport, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews responded to a small plane crash where three people were rescued at Hooks Airport in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

According to the Klein Fire Department, one passenger had self-rescued, and a rescue was underway for two remaining people on board before everyone was reported safe.

Fire crews said two dogs, named Maisey and Cindy, were also rescued.

Klein FD said the crew on board was on their way to a meeting and taxiing for takeoff when the aircraft veered into the water. Officials said it's unclear how that happened.

Officials shut down the Taxiway Mike as crews worked to clear the incident. SkyEye flew over the scene, where the aircraft could be seen in water.

There have been no reported injuries, though officials said nothing was ever life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

