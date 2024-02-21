3 children rescued, 16 families displaced after Texas City apartment fire, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Over a dozen families are without a home after multiple units at a Texas City apartment complex caught fire Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the fire started at about 6:45 a.m. at the Del Sol Apartments on the corner of Loop 197 S. and 25th Avenue N.

While crews were en route, they were notified about trapped victims, according to Battalion Chief Simons with the Texas City Fire Department.

Three children were reportedly rescued off a balcony and were checked out. Simons said no one was treated or transported to the hospital.

"Right now, we're just trying to get the rest of the fire put out," Simons said as hotspots of the fire remain.

Officials said one building with 16 units was affected, with all units suffering either fire or water damage.

ABC13 spoke with multiple residents, including Abigail Antonio, who escaped the fire with her five children.

"He started banging on our doors and opening, and he's like, 'There's fire on the back building. Get out.' So I woke up the rest of my kids, grabbed my twins in blankets, and just got out," Antonio said. "I know we lost everything, but at least we are OK. That's all that matters."

It was way too close a call for Debbie Scales' three grandchildren, who were rescued from their burning apartment.

"Thank God they are OK," she said.

A resident's video shows firefighters rescuing the three kids from their second-floor balcony as the flames were getting closer.

"The sad thing is the dog is gone, of course, and everything they (the parents) have and were working so hard to save up to buy their first home," Scales said.

Simons said this fire was especially challenging because of the complex's setup, which is older and does not have as many hydrants, limiting their water supply.

Simons said local churches, the housing authority, the Red Cross, and apartment management are working to find housing for families who have lost everything.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

