Thick smoke fills west Houston sky as building fire burns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thick black smoke could be seen for miles as it drifted high into the sky over west Houston Saturday as crews worked to douse a fire at a business.Village firefighters were called Saturday to the area of the 9000 block of Katy Freeway near Corbindale for a building fire. Houston Fire Department crews assisted with the call.The blaze ignited at what appears to be a uniform supply store. It wasn't yet known what exactly caused the fire.Houston TranStar cameras captured the smoke as it billowed into the sky.