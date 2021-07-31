HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thick black smoke could be seen for miles as it drifted high into the sky over west Houston Saturday as crews worked to douse a fire at a business.
Village firefighters were called Saturday to the area of the 9000 block of Katy Freeway near Corbindale for a building fire. Houston Fire Department crews assisted with the call.
The blaze ignited at what appears to be a uniform supply store. It wasn't yet known what exactly caused the fire.
Houston TranStar cameras captured the smoke as it billowed into the sky.
Thick smoke fills west Houston sky as building fire burns
BUILDING FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News