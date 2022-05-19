stunt

Newlyweds celebrate big day with fiery stunt

The groom posted the video on social media, saying "may the fire burn in our hearts for the rest of our lives."
UTAH -- Do not try this at home.

A pair of stunt performers included a suitably dramatic twist to their wedding in Utah earlier this month when they were both set ablaze to the delight of their amazed guests.

Ambyr Mishelle and her new husband, Gabe Jessop, were filmed with both their backs in flames as they were cheered by friends and family after their ceremony on May 7.

They also impressed their wedding photographer David Terry who said, "No other wedding exit will ever compare to this."
