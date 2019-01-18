WEATHER

Houston Weather: Thunderstorms tonight, much colder Saturday

A big change in weather expected this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A line of strong thunderstorms will rumble through Houston tonight as a strong cold front blows through Houston.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this front is moving quickly and will clear the coast before sunrise Saturday, then usher in a big drop in the temperatures. The thermometer will read near 55 at sunrise, about 45 at 9AM, then hover in the 40s all day. Strong gusty winds are expected from the northwest at 20-30 mph.

The wind will settle down on Sunday for the Chevron Houston Marathon, but it will still be among the top 10 coldest marathons on record in Houston. Temperatures will be near freezing as the runners gather for the race with a wind chill factor near 20-degrees.

It will cool quickly again Sunday night as the wind settles down, so grab a warm coat if you'll be up late watching the total lunar eclipse.

We are no longer expecting freezing temperatures Monday morning, but there could be some frost on rooftops, grassy surfaces, and vehicles near sunrise. The weather should be otherwise beautiful for all the MLK Day activities.

Travis says the next cold weather system will impact us late Tuesday into Wednesday, and this time there will be moisture for that cold air to work with, so stay tuned next week.

