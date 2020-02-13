Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- High temperatures on Sunday climbed back in to the 70s after a chilly day Saturday, but the warm up is just beginning.Temperatures on Monday will warm in to the 80s, and by midweek we will see high temps around 90 degrees. Rain chances are going the opposite direction of the heat: isolated showers and storms Monday, less so on Tuesday, dry by Wednesday.After the warm up, another stretch of active, stormy weather is possible starting Thursday.