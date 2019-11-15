HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're ready for some warmer weather and sunshine, you'll love today. High temps should make it back to 60.
Both Saturday and Sunday morning will feature chilly temps but the afternoons will be nice and mild.
Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.
The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend.
Download the ABC13 Houston app in order to get weather, traffic and news alerts.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Sunny skies and warmer temps today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News