Sunny skies and warmer temps today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're ready for some warmer weather and sunshine, you'll love today. High temps should make it back to 60.

Both Saturday and Sunday morning will feature chilly temps but the afternoons will be nice and mild.

Clouds return Sunday ahead of our next front, but this one is coming from the Pacific, not the arctic. That means temperatures will stay in a pleasant range for much of next week.

The next chance for rain won't materialize until we get closer to next weekend.

