Two hurt after strong winds toss South Carolina restaurant workers into air

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Two workers at a South Carolina restaurant were sent airborne when a powerful storm hit the area.

The tent at the Esso Club went flying and took two employees with it, according to WYFF.

"The bigger tent that we installed that morning... just kind of took off," said Candice Bell, general manager, The Esso Club.

One girl was dragged several feet into the air and slammed with a table, knocking her to the ground.

Esso Club cook Samuel Foster was lifted above the roof an thrown into the side of the building, hitting the gutter and landing hard.

"It took a second for it to register but then I'm like 20 feet in the air...and all I could think was, 'I've got to land on this roof,'" said Foster.

Foster was able to walk away from the accident but had to get stitches above his left eye from his head slamming into the gutter.

The girl is also recovering from her injuries.

"I'm really thankful for God for looking out for me there. Esso's been really supportive. My friends, my fraternity, I'm really thankful for all of that," said Foster.

Management said damage to the restaurant was minimal and that the business reopened the day after the storm.
