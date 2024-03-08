WATCH LIVE

Alleged sandwich thief was out on 16 bonds when she ran over Subway employee, records state

Friday, March 8, 2024
An accused serial thief is in jail after a Subway worker was run over in Upper Kirby, and police say it was all over a sandwich.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aubrey Davis is in jail after she and another person allegedly dragged a Subway worker through an Upper Kirby parking lot while reportedly getting away from a sandwich theft.

Court documents show 25-year-old Davis was out of jail on 16 different bonds when this incident occurred in late January. Most of the charges Davis faces include theft, for stealing at places like H-E-B and Target, according to court documents.

The Subway worker was severely injured, according to court documents.

"If the system worked in the beginning, that would have been prevented," a nearby business owner said.

Davis' bond was revoked in several cases after prosecutors filed a motion to do so.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office said it's up to judges to decide bond amounts.

